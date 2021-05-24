Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is Ninety One North America Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,669 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 2.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $49,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 191,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,238,848. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.