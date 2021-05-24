Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 561,196 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,971 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom stock remained flat at $$37.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

