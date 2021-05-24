Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $210.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $569.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

