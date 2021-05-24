Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

