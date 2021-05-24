AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $560,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,121. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.08 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

