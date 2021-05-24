Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock remained flat at $$22.58 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,833. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

