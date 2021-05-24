OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Up 6.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.83. 2,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 528,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -258.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,592,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36,039.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 481,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

