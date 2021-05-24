Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 827 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.79. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.