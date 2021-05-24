White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $654.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,605. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $311.11 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65. The firm has a market cap of $274.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

