Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 123,305 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

