CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 54,874 shares.The stock last traded at $18.32 and had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,557,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

