Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $164.75

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.75, but opened at $159.53. Zai Lab shares last traded at $165.20, with a volume of 657 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.38.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zai Lab by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

