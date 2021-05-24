Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $45.97

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.97, but opened at $45.03. Outset Medical shares last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,570,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

