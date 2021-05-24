JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0641

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $144.88 million and approximately $136.03 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00387618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00182952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003499 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00844767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

