CVCoin One Day Volume Tops $78,824.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001820 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $78,824.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00387618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00182952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003499 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00844767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

