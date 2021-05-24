Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $550,389.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.55 or 0.00445116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

