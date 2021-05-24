Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.29. 32,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

