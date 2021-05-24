Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $52.14. 118,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.