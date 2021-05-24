Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

