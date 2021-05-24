Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,484. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

