Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 103,537 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,537 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.14. 7,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,609. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

