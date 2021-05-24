Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 225 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $104.18. 4,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,410. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

