Brasada Capital Management LP Has $5.42 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. CDW accounts for about 1.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,998. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average is $150.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

