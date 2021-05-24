Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

BATS:QMOM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.