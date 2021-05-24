iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.47. 2,514,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

