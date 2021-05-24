Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sharps Compliance (SMED)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) recently:

5/7/2021 – Sharps Compliance had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00.

5/6/2021 – Sharps Compliance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

5/5/2021 – Sharps Compliance had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Sharps Compliance had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Sharps Compliance had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Sharps Compliance had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Sharps Compliance had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,984. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of -0.21.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 24,238 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $391,443.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,636.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders sold 311,637 shares of company stock worth $5,399,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

