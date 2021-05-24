Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UJUL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.83. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

