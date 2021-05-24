Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Brasada Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 3.0% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

