Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $189.88 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.