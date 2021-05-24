Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.28. 213,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,582,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

