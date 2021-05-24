Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,015 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 198.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.29. 576,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,464,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

