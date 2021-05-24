Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $318.96 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.