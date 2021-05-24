MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

