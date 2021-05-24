Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $55.08 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

