Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 233,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

