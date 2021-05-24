Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.81 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

