Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.20. 22,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,257. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

