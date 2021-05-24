Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Shares of COST traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,362. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.73 and its 200-day moving average is $362.82. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

