Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.38. 5,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,188. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.30. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.40.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

