Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 36.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 272,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,446. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 42,855 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.94 per share, with a total value of $4,068,653.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

