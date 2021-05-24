Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

SYY opened at $80.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

