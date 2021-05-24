Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,165,546 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,091,554 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,165,546 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $200,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 175,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,759,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

