Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 149,764 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,764 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.27% of Newmont worth $130,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 579,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after buying an additional 104,080 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Newmont by 310.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,485,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,621,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.19. 84,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

