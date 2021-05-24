Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Kansas City Southern accounts for 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 234.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $293.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,071. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.59. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

