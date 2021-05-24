Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $323.89 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,066 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.42% of Mohawk Industries worth $323,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $208.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.