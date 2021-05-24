Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 79,941 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.50% of CNO Financial Group worth $178,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,952. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

NYSE:CNO remained flat at $$26.96 on Monday. 3,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.44. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.