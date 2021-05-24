Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $82,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dana by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

DAN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. 3,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

