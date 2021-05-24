Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 865 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of POSCO worth $74,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PKX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. POSCO has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that POSCO will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

