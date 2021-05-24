ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. ITT has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.