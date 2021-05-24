Propy Trading 51.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Propy has a market cap of $44.33 million and $229,672.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.00932226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.95 or 0.09304735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00083947 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,600,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

